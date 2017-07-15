Keep Kamden Rollin': Boy raises money to help friend buy new wheelchair

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – “Keep Kamden Rollin'.”

A San Diego third grader's goal was to raise to raise money for his friend who can’t walk because of a tumor on his spine and was in need of a new wheelchair.

Kamden Houshan and Paul Burnett are third graders who met at Pomerado Elementary School in Poway on the playground when they were in kindergarten.

Kamden was born with a tumor in his spine. To remove it and live, he would become paralyzed from the chest down; yet, he is great at adaptive basketball and ice hockey.

“I just saw him and thought he was going to be a cool person and he actually turned out be cool,” said Paul.

The two boys will head to third grade, but Paul noticed Kamden needed new wheels.

“I kind of want a new wheelchair because I will not tip forward anymore,” said Kamden.

Paul had witnessed firsthand Kamden’s demo wheelchair improved his independence.

After hearing about GoFundMe on a YouTube video, Paul told his mom he was going to raise money so Kamden could have a new wheelchair so he could do more things on his own.

“It was very emotional. He knew that Kamden could not go to the bathroom. He’s seen him fall a few times,” said Jenny Burnett, Paul’s mother.

In two weeks, they exceeded the $3,900 goal to buy a new fitted wheelchair.

“I was so happy because I have this kind of friend to be kind to me, and I like it how he was thinking of me to get a new chair,” said Kamden.

Next month when Kamden receives his new wheelchair, a week later, on the first day of third grade, Kamden will go into surgery. His mother will not be able to work and he will be out of school for two months.

To learn more visit their website “Keep Kamden Rollin'

