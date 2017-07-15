Cal State University San Marcos athletics makes jump to Division II

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cal State San Marcos learned Friday its athletics program has successfully completed the transition to full-fledged NCAA Division II membership.

The Cougars were already competing at the Division II level the past two seasons, but because they were in the transition period, the university's teams were barred from competing in the post season. With full Division II membership now under their belt, the post season is back in play for the Cougars.

"This move benefits our athletics program on multiple levels,'' CSUSM President Karen Haynes said. "During the transition to Division II, we have been establishing exciting rivalries with regional universities, our student-athletes have been able to spend more time in the classroom thanks to reduced travel time, and our university is better aligned athletically with schools of similar size and stature. This is another great day for the university and our athletics program.''

Haynes and Athletic Director Jennifer Milo were informed of the decision in a call from the NCAA membership committee.

The Cougars' athletics department was established in 1998 -- nine years after the university's founding in 1989 -- and the Cougars now competes in baseball and softball, women's volleyball and men's and women's basketball, soccer, golf, cross country and track and field. Ten of those 13 teams would have qualified for the post season last school year if not for the ban during the transition period.

CSUSM will compete in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, which includes 11 other California State University schools as well as UC San

Diego. The athletics department will hold a public celebration of its new Division II status at noon on Aug. 31 at The Sports Center.