Watch USMNT take on Nicaragua at Kearny Mesa viewing party

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A viewing party will be held at a Kearny Mesa pub for Saturday's telecasts of the U.S.-Nicaragua CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer game.

The 4 p.m. game from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland will be televised in English by FXX and in Spanish by Univision and Univision Deportes Network.

The viewing party at O'Brien's Pub, 4646 Convoy St., is organized by the San Diego Chapter of American Outlaws, a nationwide support group for the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams.

The game concludes group play for both teams in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial championship of the North American, Central American and Caribbean region. The top two teams in each of the three four-team groups, plus the two best third-place finishers, advance to the quarterfinals.

The U.S. leads Group B with a 1-0-1 record, while Nicaragua is last at 0-2-0. The U.S. tied Panama, 1-1, last Saturday and defeated Martinique, 3-2, Wednesday. Nicaragua lost to Martinique, 2-0, last Saturday and Panama, 2-1, Wednesday.

The U.S. has won its group in each of the 13 previous CONCACAF Gold Cups. Nicaragua is 0-5-0 in its two tournament appearances.

The U.S. team consists of 17 players who play for Major League Soccer teams, four who play in Mexico and two in England.

The European-based players who usually play for the national team have been given time off from their national team duties until World Cup qualifying resumes Sept. 1 against Costa Rica.

The U.S. roster includes two players who played on the high school level in San Diego County -- midfielders Paul Arriola (Mater Dei Catholic High) and Joe Corona (Sweetwater High). Corona played a season at San Diego State before turning professional. Arriola and Corona both play for Mexico's Club Tijuana.

In Wednesday's game against Martinique, Arriola took a shot in the 52nd minute that was blocked by goalkeeper Kevin Olimpa. The rebound went to Omar Gonzalez, who scored the game's first goal.

Arriola's sliding close-range effort in the 48th-minute beat Olimpa, but hit the crossbar.

Arriola was replaced by Chris Pontius in the 73rd minute. Corona did not play.

The U.S. is 35th on the rankings compiled by FIFA, soccer's international governing body. Nicaragua is ranked 105th.

Nicaragua's roster consists of 18 players who play in Nicaragua, two in Guatemala and one each in Costa Rica, Iceland and Peru.

This will be the first game between the U.S. and Nicaragua.