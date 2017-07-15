Fire crews defend homes from separate brush fires in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fire crews were able to stop two separate brush fires in Mountain View before they damaged nearby homes.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and National City Fire Department crews were called to a fire at 284 S. 46th Street between Imperial Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard, west of Interstate 805 at around 3:49 p.m. Three homes were threatened.

The fire started in a canyon adjacent to homes on the street, according to SDFD PIO Monica Munoz. The forward spread was stopped with the help of several engines and a helicopter making drops, and crews continued to douse hot spots with water.

Munoz said the backyards of three homes were burned along with some sheds and surrounding fences, but there was no damage to the structures.

Investigators are looking at whether the fire originated from a homeless encampment located in the canyon.

While making air drops, the helicopter spotted a second, fast-spreading fire about a mile south near southbound I-805 and Palm Avenue at about 4:15. The fire burned about a half acre of land before being put out and crews are working on mopping it up.

Investigators believe the fire started in a small pile of trash that had been dumped on the side of the freeway, Munoz said.

Crews stop the spread of a vegetation fire near 46th st in Mountain View. Outbuildings damaged, but protected the homes. pic.twitter.com/Und6f1WPOj — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) July 15, 2017