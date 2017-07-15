Masked man jumps pharmacy desk, steals meds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man with a bandana covering his face robbed a CVS Pharmacy Saturday in Mira Mesa.

The robbery was reported at 12:55 a.m. at 8260 Mira Mesa Blvd., where the man ran into the store and jumped the pharmacy counter, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

He ran to the back area of the pharmacy and told the employees not to move, Heims said. He took an unknown amount of medication then ran east through the store parking lot toward Camino Ruiz.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as black, 6-foot-3, and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie with the hood up, a blue bandana across his face, dark pants and gloves.