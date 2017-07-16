Sheriff's deputies trying to locate vehicle hit in San Marcos crash

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8/CNS) - San Diego County sheriff's deputies were asking the public for help Sunday in locating a dark green vehicle that left the scene after it was crashed into during the pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle Saturday night.

Vista deputies were chasing a possibly unreported stolen vehicle, a GMC Terrain, at 8:25 p.m. into San Marcos where it crashed into a Toyota Corolla eastbound on West Mission Road at Knoll Road, Deputy T. A. Bennetts said.

The Toyota then collided with a dark green vehicle whose driver did not stop at the scene, Bennetts said.

"The driver of the dark green vehicle is being sought to aid in the collision investigation and not for criminal prosecution," Bennetts said.

The GMC driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Palomar Medical Center, the deputy said. The Toyota driver suffered moderate injuries and was treated at a hospital and released.

Anyone with information about the dark green vehicle was asked to call investigators at (838) 565-5200.