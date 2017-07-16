Pursuit ends in arrest of driver in Descanso, passenger speaks out

DESCANSO (CNS) - An alleged parole violator who may have stolen an assault rifle led deputies on a car chase for about an hour Sunday, which ended when deputies used spike strips to disable the his vehicle.

Brandon Tyler Worley, 25, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail just after 1 p.m. Sunday following the morning pursuit.

Deputies were conducting surveillance this morning on Worley, described as a parolee-at-large, Sgt. Miguel Lopez said. Deputies had planned to arrest Worley, but when they tried stopping his vehicle just before 9:30 a.m., he fled.

Deputies pursued his vehicle through El Cajon, Rancho San Diego and Alpine at speeds up to about 80 mph, Lopez said. Somewhere near Descanso, spike strips flattened both of Worley's tires on the driver side, though he continued for a time driving on the flat tires.

He eventually stopped and surrendered without incident on Viejas Grade Road, Lopez said. Nobody was injured during the pursuit.

Worley was booked on a felony parole violation and a felony charge of reckless evading of a police officer, jail records show. He was held in lieu of a$50,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in El Cajon.