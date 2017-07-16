Crews responding to brush fire off SR-52 near Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews responding to brush fire off SR-52 near Santee

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS/NEWS 8) — San Diego firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Mission Trails Regional Park, on the south side of state Route 52 east of Santo Road.

The blaze was first reported about 3:15 p.m. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department sent at least seven engines to battle the flames, including a brush engine.

The rate of forward progress was stopped just before 4 p.m. 

Right lanes remained closed on the eastbound side of Route 52. CHP was diverting traffic off the highway at Santo Road. 

Get information on the latest traffic conditions here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.