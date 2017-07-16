Crews responding to brush fire off SR-52 near Santee

SAN DIEGO (CNS/NEWS 8) — San Diego firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Mission Trails Regional Park, on the south side of state Route 52 east of Santo Road.

The blaze was first reported about 3:15 p.m. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department sent at least seven engines to battle the flames, including a brush engine.

The rate of forward progress was stopped just before 4 p.m.

Right lanes remained closed on the eastbound side of Route 52. CHP was diverting traffic off the highway at Santo Road.

UPDATE: EB SR-52 at Santo Road, right lanes closed due to a brush fire. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 16, 2017