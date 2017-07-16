Man fights several San Diego Police officers, injures 1

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Police say a suspect came at them with a knife and barbell during an altercation in Hillcrest Sunday morning.

Gerald Pezoga was led away handcuffed to a stretcher after police say he attacked several police officers.

"I never hurt anyone in my life," he said.

But police tell a different story.

They say just around 9 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance call on the second floor of an apartment-hotel.

As an officer got to the second floor, authorities say he was confronted by 59-year-old Pezoga, who had a large stainless-steel bench press barbell and said something to the effect of "you're going to be sorry."

Officers tased Pezoga twice, but he wouldn't go down and allegedly tried to spear the officers.

They fought with him for more than 10 minutes, working to get his knife out of his hands; once they were able to they threw it to the other end of the hall.

Throughout it all police say he tried to grab at their weapons.

"There were some batons strewn about the hallway," said Lt. Charles Lara of the San Diego Police Department. "Ultimately the officers showed incredible restraint in not using a firearm in that hallway where other people could have been harmed."

One officer suffered a gash to his arm from the struggle.

He was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police collected the knife and along with the barbell, which was so large it wouldn't fit in the trunk of the squad car.

Investigators then photographed the other officers involved in the fight.

"With police officers anywhere, nationwide you never know what you're going to be walking into," said Lara. "The officers are very highly trained and disciplined to not deploy force greater than was necessary to subdue Mr. Pezoga."

Still Pezoga maintained his innocence.

"I love the police and the fire department and military. I love anyone who serves our country," he said.