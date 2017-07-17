Massive geyser erupts in University City, spews rocks into the air

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Crews successfully shut down a water main break that caused a massive geyser in University City.



It started at about 10 p.m. Sunday night just west of Interstate 805 and Nobel Drive, causing concerns about surrounding gas lines.

Water rushed onto I-805 and into a nearby business parking lot.

SDG&E was able to turn the water off around 4:30 a.m. Monday, but it took several hours due to the pressure of the geyser that catapulted large rocks into the air, landing on a car in a nearby parking lot at Greenwich Drive.

There was no major flooding or damage to any of the businesses or homes in the area, according to the water department.

Crews say the water has been restored to all businesses in the area.