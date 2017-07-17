Driver found dead in wreck off freeway transition in Bonita

A patrol officer was injured Monday in a scuffle with a theft suspect outside a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall.
Love is in the air as the county assessor's office is booked solid for weddings on Monday! All 50 slots are taken as couples take a chance on romance. The offices says it could be a combination of Pride Week, Comic-Con, or perhaps lucky sevens for Monday's date. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports with more.
A motorist was found dead Monday in the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir in the Bonita area.
Repairs were underway Monday on a 42-inch diameter water transmission line that ruptured in University City.
A local civil rights leader visited Sunday with a man whose arrest drew national attention when video showed a San Diego police dog biting him while he was handcuffed.
Police say a suspect came at them with a knife and barbell during an altercation in Hillcrest Sunday morning.
Temperatures this week are expected to stay around the average for this time of year, with slight increases to come mid-week.
A special reunion took place Sunday in a Rolando neighborhood. A bird and her baby were reunited after being apart for a couple of days. The baby was found on the ground alone and a homeowner stepped in to rescue it, but ran into a few obstacles. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the neighborhood with more.
Authorities closed eastbound state Route 52 at Santo Road for about a half-hour Sunday as firefighters battled a brush fire that erupted in Mission Trails Regional Park.
An alleged parole violator who may have stolen an assault rifle led deputies on a car chase for about an hour Sunday, which ended when deputies used spike strips to disable the his vehicle.