Driver found dead in wreck off freeway transition in Bonita

BONITA (CNS) - A motorist was found dead Monday in the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir in the Bonita area.
   
It was not immediately clear when the fatal accident on the transition from northbound state Route 125 to westbound SR-54 occurred, but a trucker spotted the vehicle off the side of the roadway around 8:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
   
The transition was closed, triggering a SigAlert, according to the CHP.

The crash has been deemed an active crime scene and is under investigation, according to CHP.

