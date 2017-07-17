Police officer injured during scuffle with suspect in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8/CNS) - A patrol officer was injured Monday in a scuffle with a theft suspect outside a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall.



The assault in front of the KFC in the 700 block of Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon occurred about 10 a.m., according to police.



Medics took the victim, who reportedly was punched in the face by the suspect, to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.



Other officers arrested the suspect near the restaurant following another struggle, police said.

The suspect was later transported to a hospital due to a medical condition. His name and details on the alleged theft were not immediately available.