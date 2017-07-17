Scripps Ranch students begin re-taking AP test

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hundreds of Scripps Ranch High School students began re-taking advanced placement exams Monday after a federal judge ruled the original scores invalid over concerns the students may have had an unfair advantage.

The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education voted 4-0 to take legal action against the College Board, which oversees the exams.

The College Board said it was invalidating AP tests taken at Scripps Ranch High because the arrangement of chairs violated the testing rules.

Students were seated too close together and they also used privacy partitions during testing which are banned. The school said that they weren’t told about the protocol changes until two days before the testing.

The College Board did not claim any students cheated on the exams, which can gain students college credits by meeting the requirements for certain subjects.

The school said that there will be new test proctors on site. Students will be allowed to retake the tests again in August.

Full refunds will be issued to those who don’t retake their tests, and free preparatory sessions led by volunteer teachers will be offered.

