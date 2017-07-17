Melee involving dozens breaks out near Hoover High School

The City of Coronado and the Port of San Diego celebrated the completion of the new and improved Glorietta Bay boat launch ramp on Monday.
A melee involving students attending summer classes at Hoover High School broke out near the Talmadge-area campus Monday, leaving three teenage boys suffering from stab wounds and a young man under arrest.
Authorities asked the public Monday to keep an eye out for an at-risk senior citizen who went missing last week in the College area.
A 47-year-old man was found dead Monday near the wreckage of a sports car that apparently had crashed off a freeway connector near the Sweetwater Reservoir.
It's all about the horses and of course the hats on opening day at Del Mar. Do you know what you're wearing yet? Don't worry, we are here with a little inspiration.
All bugs aren't bad - some are even beneficial and some are even tasty. That's why the San Diego Botanical Garden in Encinitas is "bugging out" for the Insect Festival.
More than 42,000 people showed up to Del Mar's opening day last year. Just imagine navigating such a huge crowd for hours on end, sounds like you'd be in need of some serious spa time afterward.
Hundreds of Scripps Ranch High School students began re-taking advanced placement exams Monday after a federal judge ruled the original scores invalid over concerns the students may have had an unfair advantage.
A patrol officer was injured Monday in a scuffle with a theft suspect outside a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall.
Love is in the air as the county assessor's office is booked solid for weddings on Monday! All 50 slots are taken as couples take a chance on romance. The offices says it could be a combination of Pride Week, Comic-Con, or perhaps lucky sevens for Monday's date. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports with more.
