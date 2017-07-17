Glorietta Bay boat launch ramp completed - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Glorietta Bay boat launch ramp completed

Posted: Updated:

CORONADO (NEWS 8) — The City of Coronado and the Port of San Diego celebrated the completion of the new and improved Glorietta Bay boat launch ramp on Monday.  

City leaders and port commissioners gathered Monday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony.  

The $1.3-million-dollar project took four years to complete. 

The Glorietta Bay boat launch ramp was in disrepair and is now more accessible for boaters, kayakers, and people with disabilities.  

Improvements were also made to Dock C to meet fire and electrical code requirements.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.