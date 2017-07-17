Glorietta Bay boat launch ramp completed

CORONADO (NEWS 8) — The City of Coronado and the Port of San Diego celebrated the completion of the new and improved Glorietta Bay boat launch ramp on Monday.

City leaders and port commissioners gathered Monday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The $1.3-million-dollar project took four years to complete.

The Glorietta Bay boat launch ramp was in disrepair and is now more accessible for boaters, kayakers, and people with disabilities.

Improvements were also made to Dock C to meet fire and electrical code requirements.