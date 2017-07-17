Alfred Angelo releases statement after stores close

(NEWS 8) — Alfred Angelo has released a statement regarding their abrupt closure.

Last week, brides from around the county stopped by the Clairemont Mesa store to check in on their dresses only to find the doors locked and a sign saying "store closed".

The company has since issued a statement on their website that reads in part:

Alfred Angelo filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14th. As a result all stores and wholesalers are closed. We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We appreciate your patience.

Click here for a look at the full statement and an email to contact if your order has been affected.

