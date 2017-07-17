Young woman accused in Vista murder pleads not guilty

VISTA (CNS) - An 18-year-old woman accused of involvement in the shooting death of a male acquaintance, whose body turned up on a roadside in unincorporated Vista, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of murder and being an accessory after the fact.

Sheffah Shaddai Chevis was ordered held on $1 million bail. She faces 28 years to life in prison if convicted.

Chevis and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Shyrehl Joseph Wesley, are charged in the death of 21-year-old D'Angelo Charon, whose body was found shortly before 5:30 a.m. last Wednesday in the 29000 block of Twin Oaks Valley Road, just south of Gopher Canyon Road and about a mile west of Interstate 15.

Deputy District Attorney Keith Watanabe alleged that Wesley was the shooter and Chevis the driver of the getaway car.

Detectives found the pistol allegedly used in the slaying after serving a search warrant at Chevis' Clairemont Drive home, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

The motive for the slaying is unknown, according to Nelson.

At the time of his arrest, Wesley was on parole for an armed robbery conviction, the lieutenant said.

Wesley and Chevis will be back in court July 19 for a readiness conference. A preliminary hearing was set for July 27.

