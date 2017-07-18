Del Mar working on ordinance for short term rentals

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) – The council chambers were packed Monday night as Del Mar took a step closer to deciding the fate of short-term vacation rentals in the city.

Monday night’s meeting was the second of two meetings on what to put in a draft ordinance that will be sent to the City Council for a vote.

The Del Mar City Council discussed exemptions to its short-term vacation rental ban in residential zones late into Monday night.

While Del Mar's slogan is known as "where the turf meets the surf," many rental owners said the proposed exemptions are becoming known as "where the elite come to meet."

The issue over short-term vacation rentals has been contentions for two years. Some home owners claim vacation rentals change the fabric of the Del Mar community.

Last month the City Council passed a ban on short-term vacation rentals.

Monday's session to come up with compromises and exemptions included one all parties agreed on: a home could be rented out but no less than seven days and only four times a week.

Also, there would not be a license, but renters would acquire a permit once a year and they would be required to to included booking dates.

City staff will draft an ordinance, which could take months and still need the California Coastal Commission approval.

The City Council on Monday agreed to begin enforcing the short-term vacation rental ban by May of 2018.

