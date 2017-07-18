Cuddle Parties: Because everybody needs to touch somebody sometimes

Nearly two dozen dogs have remained at San Diego County's three animal shelters since the week of Fourth of July.
Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday following a short car chase in National City and Paradise Hills, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The council chambers were packed Monday night as Del Mar took a step closer to deciding the fate of short-term vacation rentals in the city.
A Barrio Logan Elementary School invited News 8 to go on a "walking field trip” to shed light on the homeless crisis in San Diego, Monday.
It'll be partly cloudy in San Diego Tuesday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser form 2CELLOS, a Croatian cello duo pairing classical touch with youthful energy to bring you some awe-inspiring takes on your favorite pop and rock 'n roll hits.
Put on your pajamas and get ready for a party. It’s not just any party, though. This one is all about the healing power of touch.
IHOP is celebrating its 59th birthday by offering patrons 59-cent pancakes Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A young man who was shot during a confrontation with a man he accused of checking out his girlfriend at a convenience store in the Bay Park neighborhood was hospitalized in serious but stable condition Tuesday, police said.