Cuddle Parties: Because everybody needs to touch somebody sometimes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Put on your pajamas and get ready for a party.

It’s not just any party, though. This one is all about the healing power of touch.

Cuddle parties have been around for a while, and one group is popularizing them here in San Diego.

There is a heavy stigma associated with the parties, mostly because it’s difficult to understand the nature and purpose if you’ve never attended one.

Adam and Alex joined News 8’s Heather Myers Tuesday morning to talk about what goes on at these parties and to address some some of the misconceptions.

First off, these aren’t sexual events. Following more along the lines of a social workshop, cuddle parties teach nurturing touch and offer a chance to explore your “yes’s” and “no’s.”

There are also rules in place to make sure everyone is safe and respected. Clothes stay on at all times, and you must ask permission and receive a verbal “yes” before touching anyone.

Alex is hosting an upcoming cuddle party on Saturday, July 29 in La Mesa. and all are invited. He's training to be a cuddle facilitator, so help him out and let him know how his parties can be better. For more information, visit www.CuddleParty.com

So, what do you say? Wanna cuddle?