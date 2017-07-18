YouTube sensations 2CELLOS to play at Cal Coast Open Air Theatre

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You’ve probably never seen face melting quite like this.

Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser form 2CELLOS, a Croatian cello duo pairing classical touch with youthful energy to bring you some awe-inspiring takes on your favorite pop and rock 'n' roll hits.

Their version of AC/DC’s "Thunderstruck" has over 87 million plays on YouTube.

2CELLOS has been touring with Elton John for 4 years, and are playing Tuesday night at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on campus at San Diego State University.

Ahead of the performance, the duo made time to stop by the News 8 studio and string up "Smooth Criminal" for Dan Cohen. Dan even did the moonwalk!

Visit www.2cellos.com for more concert and ticket information, and check out their YouTube channel.