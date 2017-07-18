Police chase ends in Paradise Hills; suspects in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday following a short car chase in National City and Paradise Hills, according to the San Diego Police Department.



Officers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding at 10:40 a.m. in the 5500 block of Harbison Avenue in National City, Billy Hernandez of the SDPD said.



The driver took off, however, and officers pursued the vehicle for about four minutes before the chase ended in the 3100 block of East 19th Street, Hernandez said.



He said no one was injured.