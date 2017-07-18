July Fourth runaway dogs remain unclaimed

SAN DIEGO (News 8) — Nearly two dozen dogs have remained at San Diego County's three animal shelters since the week of Fourth of July.
Many of the animals ran off due to the sounds of the holiday fireworks two weeks ago.
See below for photos of six of the animals still waiting to be picked up.
From 9 p.m. on July 4 through July 8, Animal Control officers and residents brought in 191 stray or lost dogs to the shelters according to a release by County News Service.
While not all of the incoming pets were due to fireworks, July 5 is typically a busy day for shelters with an influx of lost pets.
The shelters are required to hold dogs without identification for three business days. After that time, the dogs are put up for adoption.
The owners of animals with ID have been notified by phone and by mail. The shelters are only required to hold those dogs for five business days.
For some owners, that time period ended last week and the dogs started going up for adoption.
“We still have many dogs that weren’t picked up by their owners,” said County Animal Services Director Daniel DeSousa. “We’d rather reunite these dogs with their proper owners, but if they’re not claimed within the required time period, then we must change our focus and get these animals into new homes.”
If someone is missing their dog, they can check County Animal Services lost and found website, the adoption page or visit the three shelters to see if their runaway pets are there.
County Animal Services offers microchipping at all three of its locations from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday. There is a one-time fee of $10 and that includes national registration.
Animal services also recommend registering your dog with the Finding Rover app
Information courtesy of County News Service.
Some of the dogs remaining at the shelters:
