Ink Movement: Shark tattoos raise awareness

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - While most people are glued to their televisions for the popular "Shark Week" others are making a difference off our coast. 
     
Particularly a local tattoo artist, Kyle Walker, who uses his profits to raise money for shark finning prevention and awareness. 
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows us how he's capitalizing on the popular "Shark Week."

