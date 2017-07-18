Service dog inducted into Hall of Fame for devotion to seniors

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local service dog has secured eternal “good boy” status, earning an induction into the Hall of Fame.

Few dogs accomplish this feat, though every dog strives to reach it. It takes friendliness, patience and a good heart, things 11-year-old Hudson has an abundance of.

Hudson spends a great deal of his time on the San Diego community, spreading joy and offering companionship to those that could use a pal. In partnership with the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Pet Encounter Therapy Program, which serves close to 60 different facilities, owner Bob Schultz and Hudson spend time with the sick, patients battling depression or memory loss and others hampered by loneliness.

More often than not, though, Hudson is injecting energy into the seniors at the St. Paul Senior Services Center in Bankers Hill. The seniors there love him so much that they nominated him for the California Veterinary medical Association Animal Hall of Fame.

It’s an extremely prestigious award only handed out to one pup per year, and this year it was Hudson who took it home.

His victory didn’t earn him a gold jacket or a bronze bust, but he and Schultz did receive a $500 prize which they kindly donated to the Helen Woodward Animal Center to help support the program.