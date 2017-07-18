Blue Whale Challenge: Can dangerous social media game lead to suicide?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A dangerous online "game" called the "Blue Whale Challenge" seems to be spreading across social media.
It has been linked to at least two teen suicides in the U.S.
A Georgia teen's family doesn't want her face shown - or name released - but they do want her story told so others don't feel their pain.
Suicide prevention experts say it's not clear if the game actually exists or whether fake postings online are being acted out by vulnerable teens.
News 8 found what are believed to be the 50 challenges online; they range from harmless items: "Draw a whale on a sheet of paper," "Don't talk to anyone all day," to horrifying: "Cut your arm with a razor along your veins, but not too deep, only 3 cuts."
Challenge number 50: "Jump off a high building. Take your life."
The Miami Police Department just released a video warning parents about the challenge.
Unfortunately for Isaiah Gonzalez' family in Dallas, it came too late. The teen killed himself 10 days ago.
Isaiah's parents later learned their son was posting his completed "blue whale tasks" online, but his friends dismissed them as a joke.
"There's absolutely youth in our county who are thinking about and attempting suicide," said Stan Collins with the county's Suicide Prevention Council.
He says personality changes including withdrawal, isolation and negativity could be a sign of suicidal thoughts or depression. But the key is conversation, he says talking to your child about suicide can greatly reduce the risk of it actually happening.
If you are considering suicide or want more information about county services click here.
