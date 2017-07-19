Homeless sue City of San Diego over "unconstitutional" citations

A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face- off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.
House Republicans are moving next week to fund President Donald Trump's $1.6 billion request to begin construction of his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
en homeless people filed a proposed federal class- action lawsuit Tuesday that challenges the city of San Diego's enforcement of its encroachment ordinance as unconstitutional.
The San Diego health front has been dealing with a serious viral outbreak and the Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic have an important message about prevention.
Nearly two dozen dogs have remained at San Diego County's three animal shelters since the week of Fourth of July.
A local service dog has secured eternal “good boy” status, earning an induction into the Hall of Fame. Few dogs accomplish this feat, though every dog strives to reach it.
A local activist called on San Diego police Chief Shelley Zimmerman to release body-worn camera footage showing a police dog biting a handcuffed man.