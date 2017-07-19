Big problems with big trucks parking illegally in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – One week ago, a young man from Chula Vista died after crashing into the back of a semi-truck.

The big-rig that 20-year-old David Cabrales, who was on his way to school, rear-ended was illegally parked on a street shoulder.

The driver of the semi-truck had hopped out of his truck to head into the Jack-In-The-Box.

The dangerous and deadly problem of illegally parked semi-trucks is not just happening in Chula Vista, but all around San Diego County.

A News 8’s crew drove around Kearny Mesa and within a few minutes found a semi-truck parked in the middle of the road.

According to the truck driver, it’s the responsibility of the businesses to clear the area where they can park legally.

The driver said Kearny Mesa needs more yellow curbs, which indicate commercial unloading zones.

The driver said that while he feels bad about the incident that took the life of Cabrales, for now the only way to get the job done is to park illegally.

San Diego Police said there are no special exemptions for semi-trucks, unless they are utility vehicles – meaning, they cannot block traffic or park in the middle yellow lines.

Commercial businesses are supposed to provide off-street parking for deliveries. If they do not, drivers still need to find a legal way to park.

