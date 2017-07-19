Driver knocks down power pole, crashes through yard in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (NEWS 8) - A driver brings down power lines before crashing through a yard and nearly hitting a home in Lemon Grove.



It happened near a home at 69th and Mt. Vernon Streets just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

SDG&E removed a power pole that toppled over after witnesses say a driver lost control and crashed into a concrete wall just feet from a home in Lemon Grove.

Witnesses say a car ran off the road and crashed into a fence before landing on the other side of a concrete barrier.

"The driver tried to make the turn and crashed into the concrete wall and when I saw what happened, it was in the intersection," Travis Fahay, said.

Homeowner Terry Boyd was watching TV when he heard the crash.

"I heard a big boom and saw cables coming down. I was shocked he was by his vehicle," Boyd said.

Boyd, along with other neighbors, called 911 after checking on the driver who appeared to suffer minor wounds.

San Diego County sheriff's deputies say the driver, in his 20's, was speeding, but they do not believe it was a case of DUI.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.