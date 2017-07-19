Driver knocks down power pole, crashes through yard in Lemon Grove

A man was stabbed twice in the Oak Park neighborhood early Wednesday after refusing a suspect's request for marijuana.
A viewing party will be held at a Kearny Mesa pub for telecasts of the U.S.-El Salvador CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal game on Wednesday. The 6 p.m. game from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be televised in English by FS1 and in Spanish by UniMas and Univision Deportes Network.
Comic-Con International, the annual celebration of the popular arts, is scheduled to conduct its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday.
The horse rated as the best in the world will be in the stables at the Del Mar Racetrack when thoroughbred racing returns Wednesday for the 78th summer season.
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face- off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.
A driver brings down power lines before crashing through a yard and nearly hitting a home in Lemon Grove.
House Republicans are moving next week to fund President Donald Trump's $1.6 billion request to begin construction of his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.