O'Brien's Pub hosting viewing party for USA vs. El Salvador soccer game

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A viewing party will be held at a Kearny Mesa pub for telecasts of the U.S.-El Salvador CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

The 6 p.m. game from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be televised in English by FS1 and in Spanish by UniMas and Univision Deportes Network.

The viewing party at O'Brien's Pub, 4646 Convoy St., is organized by the San Diego Chapter of American Outlaws, a nationwide support group for the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams.

After concluding group play Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Nicaragua U.S. coach Bruce Arena fully utilized the tournament rule allowing teams to make up to six roster changes within 24 hours of their final group stage game.

Arena called in four players who were part of the U.S. team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup -- goalkeeper Tim Howard, forwards Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey and midfielder Michael Bradley -- along with midfielder Darlington Nagbe, who had played in each of the seven U.S. games this year before the current camp, and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

Gonzalez became eligible to play for the U.S. in June when his one-time change of association request was granted by FIFA, soccer's international governing body.

Gonzalez had represented Mexico in official competition at the under-20 national team level, thus requiring the change of association request to be able to play for the U.S.

The U.S. finished first in Group B with a 2-0-1 record. El Salvador was third in Group C with a 1-1-1 record. All three groups in the 12-team tournament had four teams.

The U.S. team consists of 17 players who play for Major League Soccer teams, four who play in Mexico and two in England.

The European-based players who usually play for the national team have been given time off from their national team duties until World Cup qualifying resumes Sept. 1 against Costa Rica.

The U.S. roster includes two players who played on the high school level in San Diego County -- midfielders Paul Arriola (Mater Dei Catholic High) and Joe Corona (Sweetwater High). Corona played a season at San Diego State before turning professional.

Arriola and Corona both play for Mexico's Club Tijuana.

Corona opened the scoring against Nicaragua with a 37th-minute goal. Arriola played the final 29 minutes.

The U.S. is 35th on the rankings compiled by FIFA. El Salvador is ranked 103rd.

El Salvador's roster consists of 16 players who play in El Salvador, five in the U.S. and one each in Iceland and Portugal.

Midfielder Darwin Ceren is the lone El Salvador player who plays in Major League Soccer. Three of the other four El Salvador players who play in the U.S., midfielders Andres Flores and Richard Menjivar and forward Irvin Herrera, play for the New York Cosmos of the second-tier North American Soccer League while the fourth play, midfielder Efrain Burgos plays for Reno 1868 FC of the second-tier United Soccer League.

The U.S. is 16-1-5 against El Salvador, known as Los Cuscatlecos, which is derived from Cuzcatlan, the name the original inhabitants of the country gave to the western part of El Salvador. The U.S. is 13-0-2 against El Salvador in the U.S.

The U.S.-El Salvador winner will advance to a semifinal Saturday against the winner of the Costa Rica-Panama quarterfinal that will precede the U.S.-El Salvador quarterfinal.