Police seek 3 suspects for burglary in South Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police seek 3 suspects for burglary in South Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find a pair of burglars who broke into a South Park-area grooming business earlier this month and stole more than $4,000 worth of dog flea medication.
   
The two suspects and a woman who is considered a "person of interest'' spoke with employees while casing the South Bark Dog Wash on 30th Street on the evening of July 3, about four hours before the break-in, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers.
   
The two suspects returned to the business without the woman shortly before 11 p.m., threw a rock through the glass front door and helped themselves to about 46 boxes of Advantix and Comfortis flea medication. They then fled in a waiting gray or silver Toyota Rav-4 driven by a third person.
   
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at (619) 744-9500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or by contacting the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.