DIY projects and tips that will keep your house cool

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some people cringe at the thought of do-it-yourself projects at home. For others, it’s the highlight of their weekend.

But one thing we can all get excited about is saving money. So News 8 Morning Extra invited Judi Scott from The Home Depot to the studio to share some simple tweaks around the house that will help keep it cool.

Scott says windows do a lot more for your home than let in natural light. Upgrading from your old, single-pane windows to newer double-pane, Low-E glass, which are designed to radiated heat back toward its original source- heat outward in the summer and heat inward in the winter, is a solid first step that will last a long time. Although windows aren’t the cheapest trick to more efficient cooling, the return on investment is substantial.

Ceiling fans are a big help, too, Scott says. Your fans should be turning clockwise in the summer to blow cool air down, and counterclockwise in the winter to do the opposite.

Smart thermostats and LED lightbulbs are two more easy improvements you can make to your home, and Scott explains how they help in detail in the video above.

If you’re looking to make some improvements around your house, whether you’re planning on doing them yourself or not, check out www.HomeDepot.com.