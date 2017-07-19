Flash Gordon talks Comic-Con ahead of big weekend party

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - He’s the savior of the universe, and he’ll save every one of us.

If the world is ever in trouble, we can rely on Flash Gordon. Luckily he lives in San Diego so we’ll probably be saved first!

The man behind the character, Sam Jones, loves San Diego, and Comic-Con, so much that he’s throwing a party. The Party with Sam Jones kicks off on Saturday at 9 p.m. at the Waterfront Bar and Grill in Little Italy.

Jones will be partying with fans and mixing up cocktails behind the bar. He even has a special Flash Gordon inspired drink to serve party attendees.