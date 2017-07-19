Patti LaBelle talks tips for health, fight against Diabetes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Patti LaBelle is and R&B legend, a cookbook superstar, a grandmother and a pretty good dancer. Now she’s spending what extra time she has advocating for Diabetes patients and inspiring them to take control of their health.

LaBelle has had the disease for 23 years, and though she’s 73, she says she feels like she’s 40. That’s because she took charge and regained control of her diet and health. She started buying healthier ingredients and preparing them in healthier ways.

She said she’s the only one who cooks in her house, and when she replaces unhealthy ingredients in her dishes her family can’t taste the difference, and uses that as proof that she isn’t forfeiting anything as she lives a healthier lifestyle.

LaBelle and News 8’s Heather Myers talked in depth about all the ways Patti has chosen to live more healthy, all while Heather chowed on one of Patti’s famous sweet potato pies.

For recipes and more information on Patti LaBelle and her quest for health, visit www.PattiLabelle.com.