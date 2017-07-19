Local firefighters headed to Yosemite to assist with Detwiler fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Wednesday night local firefighters were on their way up north to help battle an out of control wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.

It has scorched more than 45,000 acres and remains only seven percent contained. At least 8 structures have been destroyed.

Fast growing and doubling in size overnight, the Detwiler fire is getting some much need help from local firefighters.

Along with Cal Fire, San Miguel, Bonita and other fire departments have also sent crews up north.

"We want to make sure we get the folks out of harm's way," said Bonita Fire Department Chief Ken Kremensky. "[When] the engines go there we'll be engaged in structure defense, also perimeter control. Helping contain the fire, trying to put the fire out."

The nearby small town of Mariposa is a ghost town. It's usually filled with visitors heading to Yosemite National Park but no power and evacuation orders changed all of that.

"Most were up at the park for the day and realized they couldn't come back down," said Charlotte Allen of Miner's Inn. "Those that were in-house, we asked them to leave so they've been trickling in with police escorts to get their passports and everything."

Dropping water and retardant from the air, firefighters are hoping for favorable conditions.

Dry brush and dense vegetation are feeding the flames as thousands of firefighters fight back.

Residents can only hope for the best.

"I got my clothes and I grabbed my girlfriend's dresser, her pictures and I grabbed my mom's stuff and the dogs," said evacuee Kim Strauss.

