Congresswoman Susan Davis sued for displaying rainbow flag outside her office

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego congresswoman said Wednesday a lawsuit filed against her and three colleagues for displaying rainbow flags outside their offices was "hateful" and "disheartening."

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., by Chris Sevier, who describes himself as a lobbyist and Iraq War veteran, names Reps. Susan Davis, D-San Diego,

Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, Donald Beyer, D-Virginia, and Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, as defendants.

In his 36-page complaint, Sevier said he was offended by Davis and the other defendants displaying the banner, a symbol of gay and lesbian pride, outside their offices. Sevier said he was not opposed to the flag being displayed inside congressional offices.

"It's disheartening that in this day and age this is still an issue," Davis said in a statement. "Be assured that hateful lawsuits are not going to stop me from celebrating our nation's diversity. If anything, this lawsuit is a reminder of the need for us to work even harder for full equality for all Americans."

Among other things, Sevier asked the court to declare homosexuality a religion and strike down rulings that led to the U.S. Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage. He also demanded damages of $1 and to recoup legal fees.

"As the proud representative of the heart of LGBTQ San Diego, the rainbow flag in front of my D.C. office is a source of pride for me and my constituents," said Davis, whose district includes Hillcrest. "It is a symbol of our commitment to full equality."

In his complaint, Sevier said that he feels unwelcome in public areas of federal buildings where rainbow flags are displayed and is unable to approach the defendants to perform his lobbying duties.

According to news reports, Sevier has filed suit in Utah and other states demanding the right to marry his laptop computer, in light of the same- sex marriage ruling.

REP. SUSAN DAVIS FULL RESPONSE TO LAWSUIT