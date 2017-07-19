Hoping shorter racing season will mean fewer horse deaths

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On opening day at the Del Mar Racetrack, you can always count on two things: big hats and beautiful horses.

But there are a couple of changes this year that are less noticeable - like a later start date.

Last year the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club announced that the start of the summer racing season at the Del Mar Racetrack would be pushed back one week, in an effort to reduce the number of horse fatalities.

The decision came in the wake of 16 deaths of horses during the 2016 season. Animal rights activists say the number is actually higher.

Those activists were on hand for opening day and said they will continue to be there protesting every day of the season.

