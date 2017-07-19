Dog rehab therapist about to lose her pool

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A Cardiff company that specializes in physical therapy for dogs is looking for a swimming pool to rent.

The company is losing its lease at its existing pool and the owner is asking the community for help.

Physical therapy begins in the pool for Marvin - a canine that suffers from neuropathy in its hind legs.

"He can't go for a dog walk like a normal dog," said Marvin's owner Lynn Marvis. "He can't really run around and play with other dogs.

"So the pool affords him the opportunity to get a full body workout. And particularly his hind legs which are so affected by his neuropathy."

The owner of Cutting Edge Canine Rehab, Trish Penick, has been doing swimming pool therapy on dogs for years.

It really makes a difference for animals with leg and hip injuries.

"In the water, there's no pressure on the joints," said Penick. "We take the pain away and they get resistance in every direction they move. So they get a lot of strengthening for those dogs."

The therapy helped Lucy get back on her feet. She's the bulldog mix better known as Lucy the Dump Dog - because she was rescued after living for months in the Miramar Landfill.

But now, Penick's company needs help to find a new, private swimming pool to rent.

The lease in running out on the one they use in Point Loma.

"We will pay the pool maintenance and compensate for the use of the pool," she said. "And we're looking for just two days a week."

Any San Diego County pool will do Penick says - whether it be short-term or long-term use and big enough for the dogs to swim laps.

The company will help maintain the pool and clean it.

And injured canines will be a lot more mobile and happy.

Click here for more information on Cutting Edge Canine Rehab.