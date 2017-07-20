Future stars show out for Chula Vista’s Got Talent

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Youngsters in Chula Vista are taking to the stage Thursday for the semifinals of the city’s premier talent competition.

Thirty-seven performers, including Salt Creek Elementary School’s Abigail Estrella, advanced to the semifinal round and will attempt to sing their way to next week’s finals.

Abigail was sweet enough to join News 8 Morning Extra’s Heather Myers and Dan Cohen to give us a sneak peak at the talent she’s bringing to the show. She belted out one of her favorites on set, Demi Lovato’s “Really Don’t Care.”

You can check out the semifinal round Thursday night at Terra Nova Plaza on H Street in Chula Vista starting at 7 p.m. Top performers will advance to the finals next Thursday, July 27, which start at 7:30 p.m. You can find more information at TerraNovaPlaza.com.

Oceanside’s Got Talent starts in August. Find out more at MissionMarketplacOoceanside.com.