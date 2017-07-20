Aisha Tyler of "The Talk" explains love for Comic-Con, venture into cocktail industry

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You'll recognize her face from popular shows like “The Talk’, “Criminal Minds” and “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?”, and you’ll recognize her voice from the hit cartoon “Archer”.

Aisha Tyler has her feet in the television and feature film worlds and is launching a new cocktail product, but still has time to come to San Diego to enjoy the city’s crown jewel, Comic-Con.

Before heading Downtown, Tyler joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about her love for Comic-Con with Heather Myers. She also talked about “The Talk” and the bittersweet ending to her time there as she takes the next step in her career.

That next step includes producing feature films, and launching a new line of ready-to-drink cocktails.

Tyler also made a stop in the 100.7 KFM-BFM studio and talked about her new beverage.