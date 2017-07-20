Men at Work's Colin Hay performs new song on set

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - “Traveling in a fried out combie, on a hippie trail head full of zombie. I met a strange lady, she made me nervous, she took me in and gave me breakfast.”

It’s a song we all love to sing along to.

The man who sung it first in 1981, Men At Work’s Colin Hay joined News 8 Morning Extra on Thursday to talk about his journey as a solo act, which has brought him to the Belly Up in Solana Beach this weekend.

Hay performed Wednesday night and used his time on the show Thursday to warm up the pipes for another show. After some chat about his solo career, the origins of some of his latest music and his late mother, Hay sang “Come Tumbling Down” from his new album “Fierce Mercy”.

For more information about tour dates and Hay’s new music, visit www.colinhay.com.