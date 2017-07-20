Detwiler Fire: More local firefighters stepping up to front lines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Some San Diego-area firefighters were in Mariposa County Thursday helping to battle a wildfire that has burned more than 70,000 acres and destroyed 29 structures over the last few days.



Crews from the Lakeside Fire Protection District, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the Chula Vista, National City and Santee fire departments were among those working to extinguish the so-called Detwiler Fire burning west of Yosemite National Park. At last update, Cal Fire officials said 1,500 structures remained threatened and the blaze was just 10 percent contained.



The local firefighters were working as part of the California Mutual Aid system.



"The many, large wildland fires burning in our state prompted Governor Brown to declare a State of Emergency/Disaster Areas in multiple counties throughout California. SDFD and all of the fire agencies throughout the county actively participate in the statewide mutual aid system,'' San Diego Fire- Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy said.



Fennessy added that the level of emergency service in local communities would not be affected.



Santee fire officials said their crews would likely be committed for a long period of time to help with containment, protect infrastructure and defend property.

