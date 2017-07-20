Impractical Jokester Sal Vulcano bringing funny to San Diego all weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Whether you love the one liners or you watch for the awkward situations, of which there are plenty, TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers” has guaranteed laughs every Thursday.

Sal Vulcano, one of the show’s four featured comedians, has brought his comedic talent to San Diego where he’ll performing stand up sets throughout the weekend.

Vulcano stopped by the News 8 Morning Extra studio on Thursday to chat with Dan Cohen about his busy weekend.

He’s lighting up the House of Blues Thursday night along with Roy Wood Jr. and Theo Von, and on Saturday, the Impractical Jokers are hosting a block part at Petco Park from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The party includes an autograph session, a live presentation of “Impractically Speaking, the Impractical Jokers’ live web show and ends with an exclusive viewing of a never-before-seen episode of the “Impractical Jokers”.

For more information about Vulcano and his Thursday show, visit his Facebook page.