Woman who killed teen in Tierrasanta hit-and-run sentenced to four years

She's a tough stuntwoman and he's a real-life Iron Man. And they're hoping to take your breath away at a fun and free event Thursday night.
Comic-Con International opened Thursday to Halle Barry chugging whisky, reminiscences from the cast of "Teen Wolf" and relatively light crowds in the San Diego Convention Center's major ballrooms.
A 20-year-old woman who had consumed alcohol before she struck and killed a teenage boy in Tierrasanta, then fled the scene, was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.
Whether you love the one liners or you watch for the awkward situations, of which there are plenty, TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers” has guaranteed laughs every Thursday. Sal Vulcano, and show’s three other featured comedians, have brought their comedic talents to San Diego.
The man who sang "Land Down Under" first in 1981, Men At Work’s Colin Hay joined News 8 Morning Extra on Thursday to talk about his journey as a solo act, which has brought him to the Belly Up in Solana Beach this weekend.
Some San Diego-area firefighters were in Mariposa County Thursday helping to battle a wildfire that has burned more than 70,000 acres and destroyed 29 structures over the last few days.
O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel-room heist, successfully making his case for freedom in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the former football star.
Rainbow residents are upset with the huge increase in traffic which they are blaming on GPS apps like Waze that re-routes commuters off the busy Interstate-15 right into their rural neighborhood.
You recognize her face from popular shows like “The Talk’, “Criminal Minds” and “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?”, and you’ll recognize her voice from the hit cartoon “Archer”.
Youngsters in Chula Vista are taking to the stage Thursday for the semifinals of the city’s premier talent competition.