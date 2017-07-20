Man accused of attacking El Cajon police officer pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The man accused of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant in El Cajon, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face- off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street, pleaded not guilty Thursday.

The events that led to the serious-injury assault began about 10 a.m. Monday, when transient Daniel Moses Cook, 42, allegedly robbed a Dollar Tree store at a strip mall in the 700 block of Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon, according to police.

Following the crime, the thief went to a nearby KFC and began stealing soft drinks from a soda fountain there, Lt. Rob Ransweiler said.

When a patrol officer investigating the thefts approached Cook inside the restaurant a short time later, the suspect allegedly turned violent, punching the officer and knocking him to the ground. The assault continued even after the victim lost consciousness, Ransweiler said.

After the assailant finally stopped beating the officer and left the area, a Metropolitan Transit System employee who had witnessed the attack used the victim's radio to call for help.

Medics took the officer, a 28-year law enforcement veteran, to a hospital for treatment of extensive injuries, including injuries to his head.

He has been identified as Jose Sioson, and is making a recovery.

Cook is accused of resisting a police officer with force, robbery, possession of meth and being under the influence of meth.

He scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, but refused to come out of his cell. His bail has been set at $500,000. Cook’s criminal history dates back to 1995 when he was convicted of a robbery in Oregon.

In 2001, he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and making a terrorist threat. In 2014, he served time for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.

