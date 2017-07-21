Argument escalates into deadly shooting in La Mesa

LA MESA (NEWS 8) – Police are searching for two suspects after an argument resulted in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory in La Mesa on Thursday.

The store is located near the intersection of Baltimore Drive and El Cajon Boulevard.

According to an eyewitness, a verbal dispute among three people broke – that argument escalated to lethal violence when one single gunshot was fired, killing a man.

The victim’s body was wrapped in a yellow tarp in the parking lot as homicides investigators worked through the night.

The victim’s distraught family members arrived on the scene and began being interviewed by police.

Inside the victim’s Hyundi, blood could be seen on the driver’s seat and a blood-smeared pill bottled laid on the asphalt next to the car.

According to police, at this point in the investigation the two suspects were described as a black man and a black woman. Both ran from the shooting on foot.

Witnesses said the pair sprinted southbound toward a 99-cent store.

Detectives on the scene are also working to see if surveillance vide of the parking lot captured anything.

Police also confirmed a handgun was discovered at the scene, discarded in a planter, but they did not say if they believe that was the actual weapon used in the fatal shooting.

A family member told News 8 the victim was a “family man” who leaves behind two young children.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.