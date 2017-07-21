Student vets at Ashford University to lose G.I. Bill benefits

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Thousands of veterans attending Ashford University will soon lose their G.I. Bill benefits.

The online university that is headquartered in San Diego has been involved in an ongoing court case related to the school’s accreditation.

A federal judge ruled that students will no longer be able to take advantage of the G.I. Bill to pay for courses.

The ruling will become final on August 16th, unless Ashford University appeals the decision.

As many as 6,000 students could be affected, including one Army veteran who is just one class away from getting a Bachelor’s degree in environmental studies.

“We did our duty. We got out and here we are trying to better ourselves and get a degree and this is like a big slap in the face for us,” said Charles Duenas.

A spokesperson for Ashford University said the school has no comment on the matter.