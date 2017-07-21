Comic-Con 2017: Fans packing 'Hall H' Friday for premiere events

It'll be mostly sunny in most of San Diego County Friday after the morning clouds and fog clear along the coast and in the valleys.
Fresh off setting record ratings for HBO in its seventh season premiere last weekend, "Game of Thrones'' cast members will appear Friday at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.
The 30th annual Stand Down for homeless veterans kicks off Friday at San Diego High School. About 1,000 former military members and their families will receive various services from volunteers.
Authorities sought Friday two people who were seen running off after a man was shot to death during an argument in a department store parking lot in La Mesa.
Comic-Con International opened Thursday to Halle Barry chugging whisky, reminiscences from the cast of "Teen Wolf" and relatively light crowds in the San Diego Convention Center's major ballrooms.
There are typically a lot of Batmen at Comic-Con, but only one was the subject of a star-filled tribute.
Imagine "End of Watch" but with orcs and fairies and magic. That's the vibe of Will Smith's big budget Netflix film "Bright," which unveiled its first full trailer Thursday in a presentation at Comic-Con.
Comic-Con visitors are getting more than an early look at anticipated movies and shows. They're going inside them with virtual reality.
The water off our coastline is teeming with life and that includes one of the fiercest predators in the ocean - the great white shark. Some boaters got an up-close look at one of the sharks off Mission Bay. News 8's Marcella Lee reports on the incredible video.