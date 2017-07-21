Stars join Morning Extra after sci-fi series "Medinah" debuts at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Comic-Con fans were treated to the premiere of the first international sci-fi television series made in the Middle East on Thursday.

“Medinah” takes place in part in a near-future Qatar where a sulfur dioxide missile meant to detonate in the stratosphere crashes on earth and sends the characters into an alternate universe.

Stars of the show, Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts and Natasha Henstridge joined News 8 Morning Extra for some background on the series and to talk about the reaction from viewers at its debut.