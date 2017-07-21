Sen. Toni Atkins, Stand Down fighting for vets

An overflow of water from a broken fire hydrant caused major flooding at an apartment complex in Mission Valley.
Sometimes fashion is functional and other times it’s a work of art. On Saturday, the Avant Guard Costume Gala is featuring some of the most amazing pieces of art fashion for all to see.
From legal and medical help, to a shave or a pair of socks, Stand Down for homeless veterans is giving our heroes the assistance they need. Stand Down started nearly 30 years ago in San Diego and is now a nationwide campaign.
Authorities sought Friday two people who were seen running off after a man was shot to death during an argument in a department store parking lot in La Mesa.
Fresh off setting record ratings for HBO in its seventh season premiere last weekend, "Game of Thrones'' cast members will appear Friday at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.
It'll be mostly sunny in most of San Diego County Friday after the morning clouds and fog clear along the coast and in the valleys.
The 30th annual Stand Down for homeless veterans kicks off Friday at San Diego High School. About 1,000 former military members and their families will receive various services from volunteers.
Comic-Con International opened Thursday to Halle Barry chugging whisky, reminiscences from the cast of "Teen Wolf" and relatively light crowds in the San Diego Convention Center's major ballrooms.