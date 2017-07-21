Sen. Toni Atkins, Stand Down fighting for vets

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – From legal and medical help, to a shave or a pair of socks, Stand Down for homeless veterans is giving our heroes the assistance they need.

Stand Down started nearly 30 years ago in San Diego and is now a nationwide campaign. California Senator Toni Atkins got involved years ago and remained a fixture as her political career advanced.

Atkins once asked a beneficiary of the program what item is most needed but might not be recognized or thought of by those that donate. The answer was socks.

Atkins took action and started a sock drive, and cities from Chula Vista to Del Mar put boxes out front of their libraries for people to donate their old usable socks. This year the drive brought in nearly 2,200 pairs of socks, as well as underwear and other much needed undergarments.

Atkins talked more about who Stand Down is helping and what kind of items they’re looking for in donations with News 8’s Dan Cohen.

