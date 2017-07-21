Avant Guard Costume Gala celebrates fashion as art

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Sometimes fashion is functional and other times it’s a work of art.

On Saturday, the Avant Guard Costume Gala is featuring some of the most amazing pieces of art fashion for all to see.

Vanguard Culture’s Jen Root joined News 8’s Heather Myers on Morning Extra to talk about he exhibition and what the event celebrates.

For more information visit www.VanguardCulture.com.