Avant Guard Costume Gala celebrates fashion as art - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Avant Guard Costume Gala celebrates fashion as art

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Sometimes fashion is functional and other times it’s a work of art.

On Saturday, the Avant Guard Costume Gala  is featuring some of the most amazing pieces of art fashion for all to see.

Vanguard Culture’s Jen Root joined News 8’s Heather Myers on Morning Extra to talk about he exhibition and what the event celebrates.

For more information visit www.VanguardCulture.com.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Broken water hydrant floods Mission Valley apartment complex

    Broken water hydrant floods Mission Valley apartment complex

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:18:09 GMT

    An overflow of water from a broken fire hydrant caused major flooding at an apartment complex in Mission Valley.

     

    An overflow of water from a broken fire hydrant caused major flooding at an apartment complex in Mission Valley.

     

  • Avant Guard Costume Gala celebrates fashion as art

    Avant Guard Costume Gala celebrates fashion as art

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:13:38 GMT

    Sometimes fashion is functional and other times it’s a work of art. On Saturday, the Avant Guard Costume Gala is featuring some of the most amazing pieces of art fashion for all to see.

     

    Sometimes fashion is functional and other times it’s a work of art. On Saturday, the Avant Guard Costume Gala is featuring some of the most amazing pieces of art fashion for all to see.

     

  • Sen. Toni Atkins, Stand Down fighting for vets

    Sen. Toni Atkins, Stand Down fighting for vets

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:56:58 GMT

    From legal and medical help, to a shave or a pair of socks, Stand Down for homeless veterans is giving our heroes the assistance they need. Stand Down started nearly 30 years ago in San Diego and is now a nationwide campaign.

     

    From legal and medical help, to a shave or a pair of socks, Stand Down for homeless veterans is giving our heroes the assistance they need. Stand Down started nearly 30 years ago in San Diego and is now a nationwide campaign.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.